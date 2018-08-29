There was a “slow bleed” of senior managers at the SA Revenue Service while its top leadership remained unaware of the issues that plagued the institution‚ according to a senior National Treasury official.

Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat‚ along with his boss‚ Dondo Mogajane‚ testified before Judge Robert Nugent’s inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at the revenue collector on Wednesday.

Momoniat said that under now-suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane’s new operating model‚ there was a sense that its executive committee was a “body unaware of the issues”.

“We began to see then a high turnover of senior managers…it began slowly‚ a slow bleed. Let’s take the loss of staff from key units like the LBC (Large Business Centre) and customs. You got a sense that the leadership at SARS‚ the commissioner and some of the exco managers‚ were really unaware of the extent that some of these changes actually made on the ground‚” Momoniat said.