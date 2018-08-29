South Africa

‘Slow bleed’ of top managers at SARS while leadership unaware of problems: Treasury official

29 August 2018 - 13:58 By Amil Umraw
Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat‚ along with his boss‚ Dondo Mogajane‚ testified before Judge Robert Nugent’s inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at the revenue collector.
Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat‚ along with his boss‚ Dondo Mogajane‚ testified before Judge Robert Nugent’s inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at the revenue collector.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

There was a “slow bleed” of senior managers at the SA Revenue Service while its top leadership remained unaware of the issues that plagued the institution‚ according to a senior National Treasury official.

Treasury deputy director general Ismail Momoniat‚ along with his boss‚ Dondo Mogajane‚ testified before Judge Robert Nugent’s inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at the revenue collector on Wednesday.

Momoniat said that under now-suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane’s new operating model‚ there was a sense that its executive committee was a “body unaware of the issues”.

“We began to see then a high turnover of senior managers…it began slowly‚ a slow bleed. Let’s take the loss of staff from key units like the LBC (Large Business Centre) and customs. You got a sense that the leadership at SARS‚ the commissioner and some of the exco managers‚ were really unaware of the extent that some of these changes actually made on the ground‚” Momoniat said.

Highly-specialised SARS unit left 'stripped and fragmented' under Moyane

A highly-specialised unit which dealt with the tax affairs of complex multinationals and local conglomerates was left stripped and fragmented under ...
News
2 days ago

“When you talk to the SARS leadership‚ it’s almost like they deny the problem…You got a sense that the exco was really a body unaware of the issues. Exco members may have whispered to us about how bad things are‚ but nobody was willing to come out openly and tell just how things were falling apart.”

Asked what Treasury would do to improve governance at SARS‚ Momoniat suggested legislation needed to be amended for “bad scenarios”.

“We don’t have an official Treasury view on how to proceed. The key questions that we have in trying to hold the commissioner and SARS accountable is that I always say it’s like the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act); we did legislation just after 1994 only having good scenarios‚ a good minister‚ and a good DG (director general)‚” he said.

“I think what we learnt is that you could have a bad minister‚ a bad president…we didn’t stress test the legislation for bad scenarios…The SARS act had a similar kind of approach. We didn’t deal with how do you deal with a bad commissioner? I think the big question for us is that the commissioner is too powerful.” 

READ MORE

NPA asks for postponement in case against former Sars trio

A case against three top former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials was postponed for the third time on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Sars inquiry: Tom Moyane ‘paralysed’ decision-making

Operations dealing with large multinational businesses at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) have been compromised.
News
5 days ago

Skills shortage at SARS after wave of resignations

A revival of the SARS large business centre‚ which catered holistically for large corporate clients‚ is on the cards‚ after the critical unit was ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He will always be my baby brother': sister of SA man sentenced to death in ... South Africa
  2. Crop circles emerge in Western Cape wheat fields South Africa
  3. Man found guilty of raping NMU student on campus South Africa
  4. Water outage | What would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X