A 23-year-old man was killed after community members from White City in Soweto on Wednesday went on the rampage‚ looting foreign-owned shops amid allegations that they sold expired food and items with counterfeit labels.

In a bid to protect his shop‚ a shop owner was alleged to have opened fire‚ killing one person – identified to TimesLIVE as Banele Qhayiso.

The victim was not one of the looters but a paying customer‚ said his brother‚ Mandlekosi Qhayiso.

“He left the house (this morning) saying he was going to buy bread and snuff. While he was there‚ the community members came in‚ wanting to do this thing of theirs of looting but‚ unfortunately‚ Banele was inside. The next thing‚ a shot was fired and moments later‚ I was called to the scene and told that Banele had been shot‚” the elder brother said.

“When I got there‚ Banele was lying by the gate of some house... He was still alive but he could no longer speak‚” said Mandlekosi. “He died in my arms.”

Dressed in a black shirt and jeans‚ clutching a piece of an old red cloth he used as a handkerchief‚ Mandlekosi broke down as he spoke about the bright future his brother had ahead of him.

Seemingly in disbelief‚ the young man choked on his words as he tried to hold back the tears‚ saying he could not believe that the youngest of his siblings had been killed.

Banele was the last of five. Their parents are deceased.

“He was going to graduate on September 19‚” Mandlekosi said. “He had been studying mechanical engineering (at Rosebank College). He was the only one who was educated here.”