South Africa

Soweto spaza shop owner accused of killing teenager‚ residents revolt

29 August 2018 - 13:56 By Naledi Shange
A spaza shop was looted after the owner of the shop allegedly shot dead a teenager.
A spaza shop was looted after the owner of the shop allegedly shot dead a teenager.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Looting erupted outside a foreign-owned spaza shop in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon after the owner of the shop was alleged to have shot dead a local teen.

Community members have emptied the shop of its stock‚ making off with bottles of cold drink; bags of flour‚ mealie meal and sugar; nappies and baby food.

Broken bottles and sizeable rocks littered the street.

Armed police stood near the shop watching as the crowds made off with the loot‚ which also included a broken fridge.

Members of the community alleged that the shop owner had shot the boy earlier on Wednesday after another youth had tried to break into his store.

"We will loot! He killed an innocent child‚" shouted one community member.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE: 

Government inaction to blame for xenophobic looting of shops‚ say locals

Business leaders in the Inanda‚ Ntuzuma‚ and KwaMashu area have blamed the government for the recent outbreak of violence that targeted shops owned ...
News
8 days ago

Metro cop arrested for allegedly killing innocent bystander

An Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting dead an innocent bystander in 2017.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'He will always be my baby brother': sister of SA man sentenced to death in ... South Africa
  2. Crop circles emerge in Western Cape wheat fields South Africa
  3. Man found guilty of raping NMU student on campus South Africa
  4. Water outage | What would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X