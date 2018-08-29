STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY
State capture inquiry: Spotlight on former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko
“My brother, there are these Gupta guys who need to meet with you and who need your help. Please help them”.
This statement by former president Jacob Zuma will be at the centre of the testimony given by former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Themba Maseko to the State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday.
Maseko will be the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the Guptas, with Zuma’s assistance, tried to force him to redirect R600-million of government advertising to the New Age newspaper.
The Sunday Times previously reported that Maseko’s testimony submitted to the commission details how in 2010, en route a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Zuma called Maseko to help them.
Maseko is expected to detail how Ajay tried to bully him when he objected to their demands that all government advertising budget be diverted to their company.
Maseko was fired from his position in early 2011 and the Zondo commission of inquiry has asked Zuma whether he instructed Maseko’s dismissal because he refused to assist the Guptas.
Based on Maseko’s testimony, it is understood Zuma will have to answer whether he used his office to enrich or tried to facilitated deals for himself or the Guptas.
