State capture inquiry: Spotlight on former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko

“My brother, there are these Gupta guys who need to meet with you and who need your help. Please help them”.

This statement by former president Jacob Zuma will be at the centre of the testimony given by former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Themba Maseko to the State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday.

Maseko will be the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the Guptas, with Zuma’s assistance, tried to force him to redirect R600-million of government advertising to the New Age newspaper.