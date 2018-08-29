Students march for answers on TUT shooting

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students gathered on Wednesday to march to the office of police minister Bheki Cele in Pretoria seeking justice for a law student who was shot dead on campus last week.

Katlego Andries Monareng was hit by a bullet during a protest outside the university’s Soshanguve North campus last week after the annual Student Representative Council (SRC) elections. The protest was over alleged vote rigging and election fraud.

Students believe that police fired the bullet that killed the final-year law student.

One of the march organisers‚ Duduzo Zulu‚ said: “We want answers and justice for Katlego.” Zulu said he was confident the march would be well attended and called for the support of other institutions.

On Monday‚ TUT suspended academic activities for the rest of the week in the wake of the death.