Another schoolgirl has been abducted in Cape Town‚ bringing the total to three this month‚ the Western Cape education MEC said on Wednesday.

Debbie Schäfer said a Grade 9 girl was sexually assaulted after being abducted on her way to school in the southern suburbs on Thursday August 23.

“The learner reported that men in a white BMW‚ with tinted windows‚ stopped next to her and pulled her into the car before driving around with her for hours‚” said Schäfer.

“The matter has been reported to the South African Police Service Steenberg and the learner has received medical attention. A school social worker and psychologist are also providing counselling to the learner and her family.”

Earlier in August two schoolgirls were abducted in the District Six area‚ and there was an attempted abduction in Rylands.