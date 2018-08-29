South Africa

Twitter blows up after Limpopo students protest 'too difficult' exam paper

29 August 2018 - 16:53 By Staff Writer
Picture: UNIVERSITY OF LIMPOPO
Picture: UNIVERSITY OF LIMPOPO

Twitter is abuzz after University of Limpopo students were seen standing up at their desks and protesting against an exam paper that was "too difficult".

The education students were writing a philosophy paper, which they said was too hard.

Capricorn FM reported: "The University of Limpopo has confirmed that students have refused to write a scheduled Educational Philosophy test at the campus in Mankweng on Tuesday."

The station went on to say: "Acting spokesperson for the university Johannes Selepe says a full report of what transpired will be released tomorrow."

Most read

  1. I've got no beef with Blade‚ says SACP KZN head Themba Mthembu South Africa
  2. Prisoner who murdered cop gets another sentence for gang-related jail killing South Africa
  3. ANC goes electronic to stop people from taking names from graveyards for ... Politics
  4. Public Protector to probe horse-racing industry in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X