Twitter blows up after Limpopo students protest 'too difficult' exam paper

Twitter is abuzz after University of Limpopo students were seen standing up at their desks and protesting against an exam paper that was "too difficult".

The education students were writing a philosophy paper, which they said was too hard.

Capricorn FM reported: "The University of Limpopo has confirmed that students have refused to write a scheduled Educational Philosophy test at the campus in Mankweng on Tuesday."

The station went on to say: "Acting spokesperson for the university Johannes Selepe says a full report of what transpired will be released tomorrow."