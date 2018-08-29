Coca-Cola products are listed among the scores of fake items said to be sold in foreign-owned spaza shops but on Wednesday‚ the company said it had not received any complaints regarding counterfeit goods.

"There have been recent allegations of counterfeit Coca-Cola products appearing in South Africa. Coca-Cola takes every consumer concern seriously and we have procedures in place designed to respond to any matter relating to our products‚" the company said in a statement.

"To date‚ there has been no official contact made to us by any consumer who has bought such products. We are tracking online concerns and urge any person who has had any product that they believe might have been compromised‚ to immediately report it to our customer care line on 0860 11 2526 so we can investigate the matter."

Their call for consumers to come forward comes after the health ministry announced that it had received numerous complaints over fake food and had since decided to take action.