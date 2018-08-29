WATCH | Even state capture has a lighter side: 5 memorable Vytjie Mentor moments
29 August 2018 - 15:46
Here are 6 memorable moments from former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who gave evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture over a period of three days, from August 27 to 29, 2018.
Even the state capture inquiry has some light moments.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gave evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture from August 27 to August 29, 2018.
Here are six memorable moments from her testimony.