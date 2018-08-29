WATCH | Policewoman in hot water for wearing pink dress
A police officer is going to be reprimanded by her superiors for wearing a pink dress and an apron while certifying documents for members of the public in Gauteng.
“The manner in which the woman is dressed while rendering a service to the public is inappropriate and can therefore not be condoned. The matter will thus be addressed with the employee‚” Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Wednesday.
A video of the woman‚ perusing documents and stamping them inside a police station‚ was shared on social media.
💥 Hi @SAPoliceService...Yesterday Mamelodi East PTA.— STOLEN CARS RSA (@stolencarRSA) August 29, 2018
Police are no where to be found in the Charge office
The Mama selling fat cakes is Certifying document..#OnlyInSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/zntM9dEJIs
Peters confirmed that she was in fact a SAPS member who was authorised to certify documents.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange condemned the “unprofessional attire worn while rendering a service to the public.
“We remain purposeful in enhancing all front-line service delivery points towards regaining public confidence and strengthening relations between the police and the public.”