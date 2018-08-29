South Africa

WATCH | Policewoman in hot water for wearing pink dress

29 August 2018 - 16:53 By Nico Gous
Image: Via Twitter/@stolencarRSA

A police officer is going to be reprimanded by her superiors for wearing a pink dress and an apron while certifying documents for members of the public in Gauteng.

“The manner in which the woman is dressed while rendering a service to the public is inappropriate and can therefore not be condoned. The matter will thus be addressed with the employee‚” Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Wednesday.

A video of the woman‚ perusing documents and stamping them inside a police station‚ was shared on social media.

Peters confirmed that she was in fact a SAPS member who was authorised to certify documents.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange condemned the “unprofessional attire worn while rendering a service to the public.

“We remain purposeful in enhancing all front-line service delivery points towards regaining public confidence and strengthening relations between the police and the public.”

