A police officer is going to be reprimanded by her superiors for wearing a pink dress and an apron while certifying documents for members of the public in Gauteng.

“The manner in which the woman is dressed while rendering a service to the public is inappropriate and can therefore not be condoned. The matter will thus be addressed with the employee‚” Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Wednesday.

A video of the woman‚ perusing documents and stamping them inside a police station‚ was shared on social media.