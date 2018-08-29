WATCH | Rolex gang strikes outside Sandton hotel

“These people were offloading their luggage out of the car when they were attacked by two men who came out of a Land Rover. They held them at gunpoint and took their jewellery‚” Makhubele said.

CCTV footage of the brazen daylight robbery has been circulating on social media. It shows the robbers disembarking from their car‚ one with his firearm already in hand‚ rushing towards their target.

The two victims are shocked to see the gun suddenly pointed at them and without putting up a fight‚ they take off their wrist watches and hand them over.

The suspects‚ both in hoodies‚ casually jog back to their getaway vehicle‚ leaving the victims and bystanders shocked. Makhubele said a case of armed robbery had been opened. No arrests have been made.

So-called Rolex gangs are notorious for following their victims and robbing them of expensive watches and jewellery. Three suspects were arrested after a shootout with police in Johannesburg in June.