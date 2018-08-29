WATCH LIVE | Themba Maseko testifies at state capture inquiry

Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko is testifying before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Maseko was the first person to point a finger directly at former President Jacob Zuma over the Gupta family’s influence.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is also expected to conclude her testimony on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday she told the inquiry that a Hawks officer pressured her into removing Zuma’s name from her criminal complaint against the Gupta family. She claimed she agreed to do so‚ in the hope that it would result in her case actually being investigated.