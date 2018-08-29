STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY
WATCH LIVE | Themba Maseko testifies at state capture inquiry
Editor's Note: This live stream is due to begin at 10am
Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko is testifying before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
Maseko was the first person to point a finger directly at former President Jacob Zuma over the Gupta family’s influence.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is also expected to conclude her testimony on Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday she told the inquiry that a Hawks officer pressured her into removing Zuma’s name from her criminal complaint against the Gupta family. She claimed she agreed to do so‚ in the hope that it would result in her case actually being investigated.
According to Mentor‚ Hawks official Alois Mtolo told her “that the matter is not going to proceed unless I remove President Zuma from my statement”.
Mentor’s claims follow evidence by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ who last week testified that Hawks major-general Zinhle Mnonopi tried to kill the criminal investigation of his bribe claims against the Guptas.
Both Mnonopi and Mtolo have applied to cross-examine Jonas and Mentor about their testimony. Zondo has requested that they provide him with a more detailed account of their side of their story.
