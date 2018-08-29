The City of Johannesburg says water will be restored to most areas affected by outages as a result of a substation that caught fire on Monday.

Fire erupted at a substation in Eikenhof‚ south of Johannesburg‚ plunging parts of the city into darkness and interrupting water supplies to numerous areas.

“We are currently pumping water to our reservoirs. We have restored water to some areas‚ including Orlando‚” said MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Nico de Jager on Wednesday.

Other areas where water has already been restored include Radiokop‚ Weltevredenpark‚ Wilgeheuwel and surrounding areas.

“We will have water restored to most‚ if not all‚ areas by 6pm [on Wednesday]‚ even if it is at a reduced rate.”