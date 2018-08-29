South Africa

Water outage | What would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours

29 August 2018 - 14:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Nico de Jager and technicians give the thumbs.
MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Nico de Jager and technicians give the thumbs.
Image: Isaac Dhludhlu via Twitter

The City of Johannesburg says water will be restored to most areas affected by outages as a result of a substation that caught fire on Monday.

Fire erupted at a substation in Eikenhof‚ south of Johannesburg‚ plunging parts of the city into darkness and interrupting water supplies to numerous areas.

“We are currently pumping water to our reservoirs. We have restored water to some areas‚ including Orlando‚” said MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Nico de Jager on Wednesday.

Other areas where water has already been restored include Radiokop‚ Weltevredenpark‚ Wilgeheuwel and surrounding areas.

“We will have water restored to most‚ if not all‚ areas by 6pm [on Wednesday]‚ even if it is at a reduced rate.”

De Jager said a lot of work had gone into making sure that power and water were restored in all affected areas since the substation caught fire.

“A lot of people have been working behind the scenes. When I went to the site yesterday [Tuesday]‚ there were about 40 people on site. Physical workers keep relieving each other because the work that goes into releasing transformers is immense.”

“This has been amazing. The work that would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours. This is because from July 1‚ at the start of the new financial year‚ we started spending money on refurbishing old transformers.”

He said the city aims at refurbishing 55 transformers by the end of the next financial year. “Some transformers are quite old‚” De Jager said.

READ MORE

Power fully restored to Joburg suburbs following fire at Eikenhof substation

Johannesburg City Power says power has been fully restored to the suburbs that were cut off after the Eikenhof substation caught fire on Monday.
News
2 hours ago

Eikenhof substation fire possibly the work of saboteurs‚ says Joburg mayor

A fire that erupted at a substation in Eikenhof‚ south of Johannesburg‚ plunging parts of the city into darkness and interrupting water supplies ...
News
20 hours ago

MPs want water infrastructure to be a national key point after Eikenhof fire

MPs have called for water infrastructure to be declared a national key point‚ following this week’s disruption to water supplies in Johannesburg.
Politics
1 hour ago

Fire plunges parts of Johannesburg into darkness

A transformer fire at a substation in Eikenhof‚ Johannesburg‚ has led to a power outage in several suburbs.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'He will always be my baby brother': sister of SA man sentenced to death in ... South Africa
  2. Crop circles emerge in Western Cape wheat fields South Africa
  3. Man found guilty of raping NMU student on campus South Africa
  4. Water outage | What would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X