While the City of Johannesburg scrambled to resolve a power outage caused by a fire at the Eikenhof electricity substation this week‚ water outages remain a constant concern for the municipality.

Monday’s substation fire affected suburbs across Johannesburg‚ as well as Rand Water. As a result‚ taps ran dry in parts of the city for a number of days‚ with some still without water on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said he suspected the fire was a result of sabotage and that he had opened a criminal case. The matter is being investigated by the police and the municipality’s forensic investigation services.

Last year‚ a burst pipeline under an unstable landfill in Linbro Park near Alexandra caused a water outage that lasted close to three days.