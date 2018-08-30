South Africa

ANALYSIS

Ajay Gupta had the swagger, the Hawks did the mopping up

Testimony at the State Capture Inquiry has painted a picture of entrenched Gupta pressure, access to key information and the use of police to clean up the mess

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
30 August 2018 - 07:00
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

The Guptas were in the know about everything that moved in government, brother Ajay was the guy with the swagger and the threats, and the Hawks were there to do the mop-up operation.

These are the common threads in the testimony of the three material witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry so far.

Although former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor and former Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko had different interactions over different times with the Guptas, there are commonalities in their evidence that reveal how the state capture operation was executed.

Jonas, Mentor and Maseko all interacted with the family patriarch, Ajay Gupta, who bragged about the power and influence of his family, and who made audacious demands on them.

All three were also stunned by the type of government information Ajay had access to.

Read the full story on Times Select.

Most read

  1. Coming soon: Marijuana beer. What could possibly go wrong? South Africa
  2. It's not all doom and gloom in South Africa‚ says IRR South Africa
  3. Soweto looting: Death toll rises as violence spreads to Daveyton South Africa
  4. Is the mom 'untameable' or is the school just very difficult? South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X