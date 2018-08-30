At least 8 passengers killed, 30 injured in 'gruesome' bus crash

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told Jacaranda FM that the crash happened between Beaufort West and Aberdeen on the R61.

“A driver of a passenger bus lost control over his bus and the vehicle then overturned. In this crash eight people lost their lives and another 30 were injured and taken to nearby hospitals‚” he said.

“Currently‚ there are still people trapped underneath the bus. We await the breakdown services to uplift the vehicle so that we can free the trapped people underneath the bus.”

Motorists are advised that emergency services have set up a stop-go system at the scene of the crash to manage the flow of traffic.

This is a developing story.