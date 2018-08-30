At least 8 passengers killed, 30 injured in 'gruesome' bus crash
At least eight people were killed and 30 injured when a bus travelling to the Eastern Cape overturned outside Beaufort West in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Emergency services described the crash as gruesome and said more passengers could be trapped under the wreckage.
Western Cape - R61 Route: #BusCrash 50 kms outside Beaufort West on the Aberdeen Road - 8 Fatalities so far pic.twitter.com/kzmcUKkFJY— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 30, 2018
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told Jacaranda FM that the crash happened between Beaufort West and Aberdeen on the R61.
“A driver of a passenger bus lost control over his bus and the vehicle then overturned. In this crash eight people lost their lives and another 30 were injured and taken to nearby hospitals‚” he said.
“Currently‚ there are still people trapped underneath the bus. We await the breakdown services to uplift the vehicle so that we can free the trapped people underneath the bus.”
Motorists are advised that emergency services have set up a stop-go system at the scene of the crash to manage the flow of traffic.
This is a developing story.
Please sign in or register to comment.