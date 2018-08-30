The survival of the youth and outreach programmes of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO)‚ and the orchestra itself‚ are in peril due to long‚ unexplained delays in funding from the Department of Arts and Culture (DAC). The CPO has been expecting R7-million from the department.

“The orchestra is facing a serious challenge and it is not always certain whether it can survive financially from month to month‚” said Derek Auret‚ chairperson of the CPO‚ speaking at the opening of the winter symphony season at the city hall earlier in August.

Auret said the youth education and outreach programmes “reach well over 300 youngsters each year”.

The CPO requires R30-million a year‚ a third of which (R10-million) goes to skills-transfer programmes‚ according to Louis Heyneman‚ CEO of the CPO.

The orchestra gets about R10-million from government: R7-million from the DAC‚ R1.5-million from the Western Cape government and R1.5-million from the City of Cape Town. The other R20-million comes from individuals and corporate sponsors.

At the time Auret made his speech‚ the CPO was awaiting payment from the city and the Western Cape government. This funding has since been secured.

But the CPO has been met with silence as far as the R7-million from the DAC is concerned. According to Heyneman‚ these funds usually arrive mid-year.

Without these funds “it becomes a hand-to-mouth existence” for the orchestra‚ he said.