Car-nivore alert: Gang of 'tyre-biting' lions prowls the Kruger Park

Visitors to the Kruger National Park's (KNP) are urged to be on the lookout for a pride of 'tyre-biting' lions on the prowl.

KNP management said it has received reports of a large pride of lions north of Satara, which are showing abnormal behaviour around vehicles such as the biting of tyres.

Visitors who come across this pride are urged to keep their windows closed. Those travelling in open safari vehicles have been told to remain silent and keep all limbs within the structure of the vehicle.

"We would like to appeal to the open safari vehicle operators specifically to be on the lookout as the behaviour of the pride is of concern and might pose danger to occupants," KNP Managing Executive Glenn Phillips said in a statement.

Veterinary Wildlife Services will be collaring one of the lions to monitor its movements and will also mark all members of the pride to allow for identification.

Bad habit

It's not the first time a big cat has been caught biting a car's tyres. A video surfaced last year of a lion nibbling on a tyre - only to get a fright when it exploded.