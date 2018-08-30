Discovery of 9-year-old's body fuels Cape Town's horrific child murder rate

Days after a Cape Town man was jailed for 50 years for murdering a teenage girl‚ the discovery of a 9-year-old’s body sparked another murder hunt in a city where children are killed at the rate of more than one a week.

Previledge Mabvongwe disappeared on Monday after a taxi dropped her metres from her front door in Kraaifontein‚ north of Cape Town‚ after school.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said her body was found on Thursday at a dumping site next to Sam Jokozela Avenue in Bloekombos‚ 80m from where she is believed to have been abducted.

She was still wearing her Scottsville Primary School uniform.

Rwexana said crime scene experts and members of the Kraaifontein police's Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit were combing the area for clues.