Former Westville Girls’ High School teacher Danielle de Bruyn‚ who resigned on Monday amid allegations that she used the k-word while teaching a Grade 10 English class‚ has broken her silence.

She says it was in the context of a discussion over a book “and I never used it in reference to any learner”.

Her mistake‚ which she acknowledges‚ was to express a political view on land expropriation in the classroom.

In a written statement to TimesLIVE‚ the first time she has publicly commented on the issue‚ De Bruyn said on Thursday that she “deeply regrets the turn of events” and believes she can be forgiven.

“I used the word during a discussion on Harper Lee’s novel‚ To Kill a Mockingbird‚ and with reference to the N word.