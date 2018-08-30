South Africa

'I humbly apologise to the baboon': Woman lives in fear after slur against new NMB mayor

30 August 2018 - 11:08 By Athena O'Reilly
Opposition councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay elected the UDM’s Monagmeli Bobani to replace Athol Trollip after he was ousted through a motion of no confidence.
Opposition councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay elected the UDM’s Monagmeli Bobani to replace Athol Trollip after he was ousted through a motion of no confidence.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A Port Elizabeth woman who called new mayor Mongameli Bobani a baboon on Wednesday sobbed as she said she did not know what had come over her when she posted the offensive slur on Facebook.

Gretchen November told HeraldLIVE she regretted the post, which has since been deleted but not before it was shared mutliple times. 

Posted by Blackie Zola KaTshayana on Tuesday, 28 August 2018

“I commented on someone else’s status, this guy was talking about baboons and I just made a simple statement which I so badly regret now. I don’t know what came over me, I really did not mean that our new mayor was a baboon, I just went with the joke that was going on on the post,” she said.

“I am scared to leave my house because my address is all over Facebook but this is not who I am, I am not a racist person. I regret what I posted. I don’t know what in God’s name I was thinking to post it,” she said. 

The mother of four has since deleted her post and inboxed about 14 people, apologising for what she had said.

“There were people who accepted my apology but I can’t take back what I said because it was already posted and I also regret this,” November said.

Bobani had not responded to requests for comment at time of publishing.

Read the full story on HeraldLIVE

MORE

'I am not racist‚' says teacher accused of K-word rant

Former Westville Girls’ High School teacher Danielle de Bruyn‚ who resigned on Monday amid allegations that she used the k-word while teaching a ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Whoops! Tucker Carlson backtracks on claims about 'racist' Cyril Ramaphosa seizing land

The man who sparked Donald Trump's controversial tweet about land in SA, has backed down on his claims
News
3 days ago

'Yes‚ there is racism within him': Nic Catzavelos says family 'ripped apart' by k-word video

Nic Catzavelos said on Monday that a racist video shared by his younger brother had “ripped apart” the family and their parents had left the country.
News
3 days ago

'We are terrified': Adam Catzavelos's 'devastated' family live in fear

Parents and siblings go into hiding after death threats
News
4 days ago

Another racial tirade! SA's DJ Mario Jorge Viegas accused of using k-word on social media

South African DJ Mario Jorge Viegas has allegedly called black people the k-word on social media‚ saying they are "f****g worse than animals and ...
News
5 days ago

Kathrada Foundation condemns ANCYL executive for 'k-word outburst'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has condemned racist remarks allegedly made by ANC Youth League eThekwini regional executive member Suzanne Govender.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Soweto looting condemned‚ community urged not to take law into own hands South Africa
  2. Meet Keeko, the cute robot-teacher that's a hit with preschool kids Lifestyle
  3. Ajay Gupta told Themba Maseko: 'Listen‚ this is how things are going to work' South Africa
  4. China lashes out at US lawmakers for sanctions call over Muslim camps World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X