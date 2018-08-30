Despite the feeling of doom and gloom‚ South Africa is better off than it was in 1994.

“There is a lot to be proud of and in no way is it true to say that ‘South Africa is no better than it was in 1994’‚ or that ‘South Africans have refused to work together to bring about change’‚” the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) concluded in its latest research report‚ “Life in South Africa: Reasons for Hope”.

“The effects of higher levels of investment-driven growth‚ and sensible policy‚ particularly in the era to 2007‚ provided the government with the revenues to bring about vast improvements in living standards via its service delivery efforts‚” the report said.

The IRR believes “as much as it courts controversy”‚ service delivery has been one of the ANC's successes in government.