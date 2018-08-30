South Africa

MMC for Public Safety condemns violent protests in Soweto

30 August 2018 - 08:36 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Guys stealing a coke fridge in Zola Soweto.
Guys stealing a coke fridge in Zola Soweto.
Image: RonnySA ‏ via Twitter

MMC for Public Safety in Johannesburg Michael Sun has condemned violent protests in White City‚ Soweto.

Three people have died after community members went on a rampage‚ looting foreign-owned shops amid allegations that they sold expired food and counterfeit items.

Sun said the violence came a day after the Johannesburg Metro Police Department was conducting Operation Buya Mthetho in the Maraisburg area to deal with shop owners selling expired products.

“We condemn the acts of violence in the strongest terms. We are deeply concerned to see levels of violence which have resulted in the loss of young lives. There can be no room for lawless within our society‚” Sun said.

“Reports of attacks on shops owned by foreign nationals are said to be spreading across the area. JMPD and South African Police Services (SAPS) have been deployed to the community in a bid to contain the situation and prevent criminal activity.”

Sun has urged all shop owners and retailers to immediately remove from their shelves any counterfeit and expired foodstuff or goods.

“JMPD will continue conducting an operation to rid our community of such ill business practices.

“The city wishes to express its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and will offer the necessary assistance to them.” 

