South Africa

Naughty, naughty: Sex shop told to remove salacious advert - again

30 August 2018 - 06:00 By Nico Gous
Image: 123RF/gstockstudio

Sex might sell - but a sex shop has been ordered to remove a salacious advertisement for the second time after breaching a ruling by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Fiona Mavhinga complained last month about an advert displayed by Luvland on a roadside trailer at the corner of Witkoppen Road and Hyperion in Johannesburg.

Luvland describes itself on its website as “SA’s #1 Sex Shop”.

Mavhinga’s complaint was very similar to one lodged from several months ago.

In February‚ the ASA received complaints about an advert‚ which it described as a picture taken from behind of a model in black underwear showing her “from waist to knees only... holding what appeared to be a pink dildo in her left hand”.

Following the complaint‚ the ASA accepted Luvland’s undertaking to withdraw or change the advertisement.

Mavhinga‚ who was not part of the February matter‚ argued in her complaint that the advert was “grossly inappropriate” because a lot of children traveled in the area due to its close proximity to a number of primary and secondary schools.

The ASA investigated Mavhinga’s complaint and found it was the same advertisement they ruled in February that Luvland must remove.

“It would‚ therefore‚ appear that the advertising is still in use‚ despite the ruling ... The Respondent (Luvland) was given an opportunity to respond to the allegation by chose not to.”

The ASA is not considering extra sanctions against Luvland‚ but might do so in the future if they step over the line again.

MORE

MWEB ordered to remove misleading ad

MWEB has been ordered to remove a misleading ad for fibre internet because customers have to buy an extra router if they want to enjoy the full speed ...
News
3 days ago

Those ‘up to’ discounts in advertising are guidelines‚ not guarantees‚ ASA rules

Sunil Vanmari wanted 40% discount on his Uber trips‚ but was unhappy when he got 20% instead. And so he lodged a complaint.
News
23 days ago

Hippo ad pokes fun at man ‘getting lost’ and doesn't marginalise any gender‚ ASA finds

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that a television commercial that is “clearly exaggerated to a point of becoming ridiculous” does ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Coming soon: Marijuana beer. What could possibly go wrong? South Africa
  2. It's not all doom and gloom in South Africa‚ says IRR South Africa
  3. Soweto looting: Death toll rises as violence spreads to Daveyton South Africa
  4. Is the mom 'untameable' or is the school just very difficult? South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X