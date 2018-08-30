An unpublished letter written by the late president Nelson Mandela from his prison cell in 1974 - in which he sings the praises of a fellow anti-apartheid activist‚ Michael Harmel - will go under the hammer next month.

The letter‚ written to Harmel’s daughter‚ is to be offered at auction house Bonhams’ South African Sale in London on September 14. It has an estimated value of £50‚000 and £100‚000 - or between about R937‚000 and R1.87-million at current exchange rates.

The letter is addressed to Barbara Lamb‚ and sends condolences on the death of her father - the news of which had only recently reached Mandela in October 1974. Harmel had died in Prague‚ Czech Republic‚ several months earlier‚ in June 1974. He was 59.

Bonhams said that at the time of the letter Mandela was 10 years into a life sentence‚ following his conviction for sabotage at the Rivonia Trial in 1964.

Mandela first met Harmel at a Communist Party meeting in the 1940s.

In the letter‚ Mandela writes movingly about his initial failure as a young college graduate to appreciate the older man Harmel’s gifts.

“I was convinced that he did not deserve the honour of being placed amongst the elite. It was some years later that I came to accept his simplicity as a virtue on which one could model his own life‚" an excerpt of the letter reads.