Passengers killed‚ injured in gruesome bus crash

30 August 2018 - 08:29 By Andre Jurgens
Bus crash 50 kms outside Beaufort West on the Aberdeen Road.
Image: Rob Beezy via Twitter

At least eight people were killed and 30 injured when a bus travelling to the Eastern Cape overturned outside Beaufort West in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency services described the crash as gruesome and said more passengers could be trapped under the wreckage.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told Jacaranda FM  that the crash happened between Beaufort West and Aberdeen on the R61.

“A driver of a passenger bus lost control over his bus and the vehicle then overturned. In this crash eight people lost their lives and another 30 were injured and taken to nearby hospitals‚” he said.

“Currently‚ there are still people trapped underneath the bus. We await the breakdown services to uplift the vehicle so that we can free the trapped people underneath the bus.”

Motorists are advised that emergency services have set up a stop-go system at the scene of the crash to manage the flow of traffic.

This is a developing story.

