Scores of police descended on Hangberg‚ Hout Bay on Thursday morning. SAPS’s Police Task Force‚ Public Order Police‚ and National Intervention Unit gathered at the corner of Atlantic Skipper Street and Karbonkel Road.

Teargas canisters‚ stun grenades‚ rubber bullets and stones hurtled through the air as police clashed with community members while two Nyalas drove in and out of the area for several hours. The police kicked in doors‚ as they searched house to house.

“Police are busy with a provincial operation in Hangberg of which details cannot be divulged at this stage until the operation is complete‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Ward councillor Roberto Miguel Quintas said‚ “SAPS has been undertaking various crime prevention activities in the area”. He said that many of the residents of Hangberg have “asked for SAPS to carry out their duties in the area”.