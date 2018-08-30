Prasa gets safety permit to operate the country’s trains

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) confirmed on Thursday that it had been granted a one-year safety permit to operate the country’s trains.

It comes after it was given a temporary permit from the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) early in August to operate – and this after the RSR confirmed that it had sent a contravention notice to Prasa on August 1 telling it that it was operating without being in possession of a valid safety permit.

The temporary permit was only valid until the end of August.

In the statement on Thursday‚ Prasa’s Nana Zenani confirmed that the one-year safety permit had been issued by the RSR. It is valid from August 31 2018 to July 31 2019.

“The safety permit allows Prasa to continue with operations and also continue to work together with the RSR in continuously improving passenger rail‚” Zenani said.