Protesters burn Pikitup depot‚ further affecting trash collection in Joburg
Garbage collection problems are set to continue in parts of Johannesburg after protesters on Thursday set a depot alight.
In a joint statement‚ Michael Sun‚ the MMC for public safety‚ and Nico de Jager‚ the MMC for environment and infrastructure services‚ said the protestors started the fire at Pikitup’s Central Camp depot near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
“The protesters outnumbered the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers‚ who were deployed to maintain peace and had to force their way into the depot.”
Emergency services contained and extinguished the fire.
“Serious damage was done to infrastructure at the depot‚ which will frustrate service delivery to residents in the region.”
Sun and De Jager condemned the protests. Garbage collection has been disrupted in some parts of the city over the past four weeks.
Sun said: “We will not sit back and allow this kind of thuggery and destruction of the city’s property go unpunished. JMPD has instructions to deal with any offenders without hesitation and we will ensure other culprits are apprehended to face the full might of the law.”
De Jager added: “While the city respects every resident’s right to protest‚ such must be within the confines of the law. The city will not be intimidated by criminals.”
A Pikitup representative said: “We wish to place on record that these service delivery disruptions are not perpetrated nor perpetuated by Pikitup’s own staff‚ rather‚ they are by those people who allegedly did not meet the criteria for insourcing.”
Central camp depot on fire 🔥 @HermanMashaba @CityofJoburgZA @NicoDeJager64 @JMPDSafety pic.twitter.com/XAFm5g9JcV— Pikitup (@CleanerJoburg) August 30, 2018
Pikitup truck stoned inside the Zondi Depot allegedly by job seekers who demand to be forcefully employed by Pikitup.— Pikitup (@CleanerJoburg) August 30, 2018
Pikitup employees are not on strike, they not working because their lives are threatened @NicoDeJager64 @CityofJoburgZA @JMPDSafety pic.twitter.com/gMWMic6s3N
Pikitup central camp depot set alight allegedly by jobseekers who are demanding work from pikitup @HermanMashaba @CityofJoburgZA @NicoDeJager64 pic.twitter.com/OJOCuIYt3N— Pikitup (@CleanerJoburg) August 30, 2018
@CityofJoburgEMS Pick it Up Bara Depot on fire no injuries reported @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgBravest #JoburgFinest pic.twitter.com/fCkT4QPZ0m— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 30, 2018