Garbage collection problems are set to continue in parts of Johannesburg after protesters on Thursday set a depot alight.

In a joint statement‚ Michael Sun‚ the MMC for public safety‚ and Nico de Jager‚ the MMC for environment and infrastructure services‚ said the protestors started the fire at Pikitup’s Central Camp depot near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

“The protesters outnumbered the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers‚ who were deployed to maintain peace and had to force their way into the depot.”

Emergency services contained and extinguished the fire.

“Serious damage was done to infrastructure at the depot‚ which will frustrate service delivery to residents in the region.”