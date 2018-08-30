The 186 traffic pointsmen currently helping motorists navigate peak time travel in Johannesburg are excited to keep their jobs‚ with the City of Johannesburg announcing earlier on Thursday that the contract will be extended by six months.

After this‚ a tender process will be finalised to cover the next three years.

Traffic Freeflow‚ which employs the 186 pointsmen‚ said they are extremely pleased. “There is a huge sense of relief and excitement with our staff. Their smiles are back‚” commented Colleen Bekker‚ founder of Traffic Freeflow.

Danie Matthee‚ CEO of the project's anchor sponsor OUTsurance‚ said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to be part of the pointsmen project for at least six more months. We remain committed to the project now and into the future. We understand and respect that a tender process will be initiated during this period and we look forward to putting our hat in the ring to continue sponsoring this successful programme.”

The pointsmen project began 13 years ago‚ with the sponsor stating it has to date invested more than R190-million with their current contribution in excess of R20-million per year.

An additional 35 sponsors contribute to the project‚ which sees mobile pointsmen respond via motorcycles to critical hot spots where traffic signals are down or malfunctioning during the morning and afternoon rush hours. Static pointsmen report to the same location daily to assist with traffic congestion at assigned intersections.