The billboard is made of high-quality plastic to withstand the elements‚ said Asheen Dayal‚ group marketing manager for Bothongo‚ which owns the reserve.

The highest point of the billboard was six metres from the ground‚ meaning removing the vinyl would require extremely large ladders or cranes and about five to six people to carry its weight.

Dayal said he discovered the billboard was gone when he took a group of executives to see it.

“WTF could not describe the mood‚” said Dayal.

A billboard that backed on to the nature reserve was also stolen‚ said media strategist Margaret Ashwin‚ who helped the reserve identify the billboard spot.

Initially‚ those involved in designing it tried to find out if it had been taken down accidentally.