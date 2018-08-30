Themba Maseko tells the inside story of the Gupta family's R600m media heist

This is an edited extract from Themba Maseko's testimony to the state capture commission. In it he explained how he was approached while CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) to divert advertising money to Gupta-owned news media.

GCIS was responsible for the media buying function on behalf of all national government departments. This entailed identifying and buying advertising space on all media platforms (radio, print media and TV). The total government expenditure on advertising was valued at around R600 million per annum at the time.

Around September/October of 2010, I received a call from Mr Ajay Gupta requesting a meeting to discuss what he said was a new project which he and his company were launching which he indicated required government support.

I was reluctant to accede to Mr Ajay Gupta's meeting because I did not have any details of the 'project' that Mr Ajay Gupta was referring to. However, as he spoke more about the 'project' and explained that the project entailed the entry of a new player into the media sector, I thought I should give him a hearing in order to undersand more about the 'project'.

We arranged that I would meet Mr Ajay Gupta at the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

On the date of the meeting, as I was driving out of the office parking lot, I received a call from Mahlambandlopfu, the President's official residence. I identified the incoming number as I had dealings with the residence previously. A female caller said the President wanted to speak to me.

The call was then transferred to The President. After the pleasantries, the President then said the following: "mfokababa. Kunalamadoda akwa Gupta. Ngifuna ukuthi uhlangane nabo futhi ubancede." The English translation is - "my brother, there are these Gupta guys who need to meet with you and who need your help. Please help them."