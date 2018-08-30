Two men arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a Cape Town trance festival are believed to be senior members of the 27s gang.

According to a source who was part of the security team at last weekend’s Sunflower Festival‚ guards searched a suspicious vehicle and its occupants‚ who were recognised as 27s members.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Philadelphia police arrested the men‚ aged 21 and 32‚ at Cape Town Ostrich Ranch on Saturday morning.

“The suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and possession of drugs. Chemical drugs which look like ecstasy and in a tablet form were seized‚” she said.

The men appeared in court on Monday.