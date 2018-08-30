The teen was killed as he cowered in the shop’s restroom‚ taking refuge after the robbers stormed the store on Monday. His uncle‚ Nhlanhla Ngubane‚ said that he’d sent the boy to the shop to buy sweets for the tuckshop that he ran.

“He was delayed after the cashier had given him the wrong change and when he eventually was given the correct amount of money he was caught in the middle of this thing‚” he said.

It is understood that the first casualty of the attack was a security guard who had been stationed nearby in an elevated tower. The robbers dragged his body from the post inside the store. A second security guard‚ who had been standing near the entrance‚ was shot in the face‚ and later died.

Two others who were wounded were rushed to hospital after the gunmen fled the scene.