WATCH | No arrests in Bergville gunfight that left three dead
The gang of men responsible for the deaths of 13-year-old Nkanyiso Ntumba and two other victims in a daylight robbery in Bergville in central KwaZulu-Natal remain at large.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that the investigation was ongoing and that the gunmen were still in the wind.
Another angle of the dramatic fire-fight which would eventually claim the lives of a teenage boy and two others in Bergville @yasantha @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/T1Pw4vD5Vr— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) August 30, 2018
The teen was killed as he cowered in the shop’s restroom‚ taking refuge after the robbers stormed the store on Monday. His uncle‚ Nhlanhla Ngubane‚ said that he’d sent the boy to the shop to buy sweets for the tuckshop that he ran.
“He was delayed after the cashier had given him the wrong change and when he eventually was given the correct amount of money he was caught in the middle of this thing‚” he said.
It is understood that the first casualty of the attack was a security guard who had been stationed nearby in an elevated tower. The robbers dragged his body from the post inside the store. A second security guard‚ who had been standing near the entrance‚ was shot in the face‚ and later died.
Two others who were wounded were rushed to hospital after the gunmen fled the scene.