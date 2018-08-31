10 shocking things we've learnt from the state capture inquiry so far

Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor and Themba Maseko have revealed the inner workings of the Gupta machine at the state capture inquiry. We look at some of the more startling revelations.

1. Jacob Zuma gave the orders

In his testimony, former government spokesperson Themba Maseko disclosed that former president Jacob Zuma had personally called him and told him to give the Guptas what they wanted.

He said: "My brother, there are these Gupta guys who need to meet you and who need your help. Please help them."

2. The Guptas 'dealt with' ministers who did not listen to them

Maseko was told by Ajay Gupta that if ministers did not co-operate with a scam to get government advertising money to their media products, "he would deal with them directly".

Maseko said: "I asked him to elaborate and he told me that he will personally summon and deal with any minister who doesn't co-operate in this regard."