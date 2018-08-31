Severe assaults have been taking place at the Parktown Boys’ High School – mostly at the Johannesburg school’s hostel – for at least a decade.

This is among the damning findings of a report into goings-on at the elite school. The report‚ commissioned by the Gauteng education department‚ comes in the wake of shocking revelations of sexual assault by a water polo assistant coach Collan Rex. He pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault involving 12 schoolboys.

But it seems that his were not the only incidents of assault at the school‚ many of them of a sexual nature.

Among the incidents‚ according to Peter Harris of Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys‚ who released findings of the report to parents at a meeting on Thursday night‚ were sexually predatory behaviour targeting juniors at the school‚ assaults in the name of "initiation” and shocking utterances made by teachers in the presence of pupils.