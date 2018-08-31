The Pavilion shopping centre in Durban has returned to normal after a bomb scare at the Game store on Friday afternoon.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that Game had received a call reporting that a bomb had been placed in a black plastic bag somewhere inside the store.

People were evacuated and members of the explosives unit conducted a thorough sweep but found nothing.

In a statement‚ The Pavilion confirmed that no device had been found. “The Game store at The Pavilion received a phone call just after midday‚ reportedly stating that a suspicious package had been left in the store.

“A thorough search was conducted by the centre’s security team and SAPS [South African Police Service] personnel. We assure our patrons that nothing has been found and we do advise that safety is of paramount importance.”

Should the public have any information regarding the bomb scare‚ please contact The Pavilion on 031 275 9800.