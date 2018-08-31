South Africa

All clear after Durban mall bomb scare

31 August 2018 - 16:26 By Jeff Wicks
No device was found at The Pavilion shopping centre in Durban on Friday.
No device was found at The Pavilion shopping centre in Durban on Friday.
Image: 123rf.com/imagemax

The Pavilion shopping centre in Durban has returned to normal after a bomb scare at the Game store on Friday afternoon.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that Game had received a call reporting that a bomb had been placed in a black plastic bag somewhere inside the store.

People were evacuated and members of the explosives unit conducted a thorough sweep but found nothing.

In a statement‚ The Pavilion confirmed that no device had been found. “The Game store at The Pavilion received a phone call just after midday‚ reportedly stating that a suspicious package had been left in the store.

“A thorough search was conducted by the centre’s security team and SAPS [South African Police Service] personnel. We assure our patrons that nothing has been found and we do advise that safety is of paramount importance.”

Should the public have any information regarding the bomb scare‚ please contact The Pavilion on 031 275 9800.

READ MORE: 

Southgate Mall back to normal after bomb scare

Shoppers and staff who were hastily evacuated from Southgate Mall in Johannesburg were allowed back inside after police confirmed on Friday that ...
News
7 days ago

'Nothing found' at KZN university after bomb scare

Police bomb experts found no trace of explosives at the trouble-torn University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.
News
17 days ago

Durban bomb hoaxers could pay for wasting cops’ time

Police have warned the culprits behind three hoax bomb threats in Durban on Thursday that aside from facing criminal charges‚ they could face a hefty ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Abuse at Parktown Boys' High going on since 2009: report South Africa
  2. Water restrictions in KwaZulu-Natal lifted South Africa
  3. Jansen urges teachers to be the handymen of SA's broken schools South Africa
  4. All clear after Durban mall bomb scare South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X