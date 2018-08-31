South Africa

Bloodstains on lover's pants led to grizzly find in coal box

A jilted lover has confessed to the murder of his partner whose body was found stuffed in a coal box

31 August 2018 - 08:00 By Belinda Pheto
Dominique Coetzee's body, riddled with stab wounds, was found in a coal box at the back of an abandoned house in Vereeniging.
Dominique Coetzee's body, riddled with stab wounds, was found in a coal box at the back of an abandoned house in Vereeniging.
Image: Facebook

For days, worried friends of 42-year-old Dominique Coetzee tried to get hold of him. Then, a chance meeting and an observant eye finally led to where his body was stashed in a coal box at the back of an abandoned house, covered in stab wounds.

Now his jilted lover is in police custody, and Coetzee’s friends are trying to come to terms with the loss of an “outgoing” guy who died a painful, lonely death.

It was also thanks to his friends that police were put on the suspect’s trail, after they noticed blood on a pair of trousers the suspect was wearing when they stopped to ask about Coetzee’s whereabouts.

Coetzee was living with his boyfriend, Claudio de Souza, in Vereeniging after the pair moved from Port Elizabeth. But plans went awry after Coetzee decided to walk out of the relationship, according to the police, because he’d had enough of supporting the unemployed De Souza.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Children's killings leave deputy police minister in shock South Africa
  2. Somali shopkeeper nearly burned alive in Newlands arson attack South Africa
  3. Bloodstains on lover's pants led to grizzly find in coal box South Africa
  4. Fourth person killed in attacks on foreign-owned shops South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
X