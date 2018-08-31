Children's killings leave deputy police minister in shock

The deputy police minister was due to make a pilgrimage on Friday to the desolate sites in Cape Town where two murdered children’s bodies were found on Thursday.

Police said Bongani Mkongi had expressed “shock and sadness” about the killings of nine-year-old Previledge Mabvongwe and two-year-old Oyingcwele Zokufa.

Previledge disappeared on Monday after a taxi dropped her metres from her home in Kraaifontein‚ north of Cape Town‚ after school.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said her body was found at a dumping site in Bloekombos‚ 80m from where she is believed to have been abducted. She was still wearing her bloodstained Scottsville Primary uniform.

Oyingcwele’s body was found in a shallow grave in bushes alongside the N2 highway. The child was reported missing on Sunday at Philippi East police station.