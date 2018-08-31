South Africa

Children's killings leave deputy police minister in shock

31 August 2018 - 08:57 By Dave Chambers
Bongani Mkongi. File photo.
Bongani Mkongi. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

The deputy police minister was due to make a pilgrimage on Friday to the desolate sites in Cape Town where two murdered children’s bodies were found on Thursday.

Police said Bongani Mkongi had expressed “shock and sadness” about the killings of nine-year-old Previledge Mabvongwe and two-year-old Oyingcwele Zokufa.

Previledge disappeared on Monday after a taxi dropped her metres from her home in Kraaifontein‚ north of Cape Town‚ after school.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said her body was found at a dumping site in Bloekombos‚ 80m from where she is believed to have been abducted. She was still wearing her bloodstained Scottsville Primary uniform.

Oyingcwele’s body was found in a shallow grave in bushes alongside the N2 highway. The child was reported missing on Sunday at Philippi East police station.

MORE

Constantia man gets high court date for wife-murder trial

Constantia businessman Rob Packham was sent to the High Court in Cape Town on Thursday to be tried for the murder of his wife‚ Gill.
News
20 hours ago

Bloodstains on lover's pants led to grizzly find in coal box

For days, worried friends of 42-year-old Dominique Coetzee tried to get hold of him. Then, a chance meeting and an observant eye finally led to where ...
News
1 hour ago

Discovery of 9-year-old's body fuels Cape Town's horrific child murder rate

Days after a Cape Town man was jailed for 50 years for murdering a teenage girl‚ the discovery of a 9-year-old’s body sparked another murder hunt in ...
News
17 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Children's killings leave deputy police minister in shock South Africa
  2. Somali shopkeeper nearly burned alive in Newlands arson attack South Africa
  3. Bloodstains on lover's pants led to grizzly find in coal box South Africa
  4. Fourth person killed in attacks on foreign-owned shops South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
X