Miratu Daimo was locked inside the Newlands West‚ Durban‚ spaza shop where he worked – and then the men who seemingly shut him inside torched the container late on Thursday night.

The move to barricade the 22-year-old shopkeeper inside before setting the container ablaze was calculated and intended to kill‚ his boss‚ Zade Chongso‚ said.

“He was inside sleeping and all of a sudden there was smoke inside. He got up and he was trying to get outside‚ but the door was locked from the outside‚” he told TimesLIVE from the hospital where Daimo is being treated.

“He was lucky that the neighbours there heard him screaming when he couldn’t get outside‚ and they came and broke the lock and tried to put the fire out‚” he added.

Daimo remains in a serious but stable condition in Durban’s Addington Hospital. He sustained burns to his arms and legs after being overwhelmed by smoke.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said detectives viewed the case as one of attempted murder.

“It is alleged [Friday] just after midnight‚ at Newlands West‚ a tuck shop container was set alight by unknown suspects. The community members managed to put the fire out. Investigations are continuing‚” she said.