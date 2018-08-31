South Africa

Former high school bursar jailed for R2.3m theft

31 August 2018 - 10:44 By Asanda Nini
Merle Laity was sentenced to six years in prison.
Merle Laity was sentenced to six years in prison.
Image: iStock

Former Cambridge High School assistant bursar Merle Laity was on Thursday sentenced by the East London regional court to six years in prison for stealing more than R2.3m from the school.

Regional court magistrate Deon Rossouw told Laity‚ 56‚ that two of the six years would be suspended if she paid back R625‚000 to the school.

Laity‚ who was earlier this year found guilty by Rossouw of eight counts of theft and one of fraud‚ was also sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for the fraud conviction. The sentences will run concurrently.

The theft took place over a period of five years.

The crime was first exposed in 2009 when the school‚ according to a recent court testimony of former headmaster Grassy Buitendag‚ struggled to pay staff salaries and its creditors – a situation which forced them to consider “investigating the possibility of making short-term bridging loans”.

Former school bursar Gerda de Wet‚ who stole almost R3m‚ was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Rossouw said Laity had planned the theft “very meticulously” and “covered her tracks very well”.

“You must have known that De Wet was stealing but you did not stop that‚ but allowed it by turning a blind eye to such criminal activities. All you did was to join in."

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE: 

Teacher who lied about having cancer sent to jail

A once popular and respected IT teacher at a private school in Hilton just outside Pietermaritzburg‚ who lied that she had cancer and was dying‚ was ...
News
2 months ago

Father-and-son fraudsters get a R615‚000 bill from the taxman

The taxman is getting his money back from a Cape Town businessman‚ his son and their bookkeeper who stole R615‚000.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Ethiopian shopkeeper locked inside workplace before it was torched South Africa
  2. 'Fake' food likely a hoax - and here's which 'expired' items you can safely eat Consumer Live
  3. WATCH | Maybot strikes again! Theresa May busts out the moves in Kenya Africa
  4. 'It's disgusting‚' says music producer called the k-word South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X