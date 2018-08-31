Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste 'relaxing in Hermanus' as Hawks dither

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste could continue living a calm life in Hermanus as there are no signs of any investigation by the Hawks into allegations that he was responsible for the irregularities that wiped more than R190bn off the market value of the global retailer.

This was the view of DA finance spokesman David Maynier after a presentation by the head of the Hawks’ commercial crimes unit, Maj-Gen Alfred Khana, on Wednesday.

The general appeared alongside other regulators and Steinhoff representatives before four parliamentary committees to provide an update of their investigation into Steinhoff.

Khana said the Hawks had been unable to proceed with investigations because no case had been laid detailing the nature of the alleged crime, the alleged perpetrator or the alleged modus operandi.

Maynier commented after Khana’s presentation: "I now know why Markus Jooste is hanging out looking very, very calm in Hermanus."

In a statement on Thursday, the committee chairs said they were concerned about the "abysmal performance of the Hawks".

Read the full story on BusinessLIVE