South Africa

Fourth person killed in attacks on foreign-owned shops

31 August 2018 - 07:56 By Naledi Shange
Somali national blames ‘fake food’ probe for looting spree in Soweto.
Somali national blames ‘fake food’ probe for looting spree in Soweto.
Image: Xariir20

Police were on Friday still trying to identify a woman from Tshepisong‚ west of Johannesburg‚ who was shot dead during looting at a foreign-owned shop.

"We still don't know who she is. We are waiting for her family to come forward‚" said Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The woman is believed to have been among a crowd that was looting a shop on Wednesday night when a shot was fired.

Dlamini said no arrests had been made.

Soweto looting: Death toll rises as violence spreads to Daveyton

The death toll following looting of foreign-owned shops in Soweto has risen to three‚ said Gauteng police.
News
1 day ago

She is the fourth person to be killed this week in the unrest that erupted in several Gauteng townships following allegations that foreign-owned shops were selling fake or expired goods.

Three people were killed in Soweto earlier this week.

Prior to the attacks‚ the Health Ministry announced it was looking into the allegations after videos and pictures of the allegedly spoilt food were circulated on social media.

Law-enforcement authorities have been conducting raids in some areas to seize goods for testing. 

READ MORE

Soweto looting: ‘I lost my brother because of looters - he died in my arms’

A 23-year-old Soweto man was killed on Wednesday after community members from White City in Soweto went on the rampage, looting foreign-owned shops ...
News
1 day ago

Somali national blames 'fake food' probe for looting spree in Soweto

A Somalian national helping his fellow countrymen pack up a shop in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ said on Thursday they were targeted by looters after the ...
News
16 hours ago

Soweto looting condemned‚ community urged not to take law into own hands

The deaths of three people as foreign-owned shops were looted in Soweto are evidence of what can go wrong when communities take the law into their ...
News
19 hours ago

'They are my children': Sowetans stand by foreigners

A group of Soweto residents rallied around their foreign shopkeeper friends on Thursday, trying their utmost to protect them from becoming targets of ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | ‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners fleeing violence

Sophie Mashile, a landlord who rents her property to foreign nationals who run a spaza shop, said that it hurts that her tenants were packing their ...
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tshepisong looting victim was a mother of four - report South Africa
  2. Children's killings leave deputy police minister in shock South Africa
  3. Somali shopkeeper nearly burned alive in Newlands arson attack South Africa
  4. Bloodstains on lover's pants led to grizzly find in coal box South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
X