A former ANC employee implicated in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto rents a property for R9‚500 a month but wouldn’t provide the court with details about his income.

Errol Velile Present told the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday that he was assaulted and tortured by the police who wanted him to confess to having committed the heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ and claimed his wife was also tortured.

Present and his co-accused‚ Itumeleng Manama‚ Bheki Biyela and Zakhele Zondi‚ appeared in court for the continuation of their bail application. They were arrested on July 6 and 7 and charged with armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

Present said he lived on an estate in Grobler Park‚ Roodepoort‚ and was paying R9‚500 for rent. Asked how much he earned while he was employed at Luthuli House‚ he said: "I’m not comfortable divulging that information."

Neither would he tell the court how much his wife‚ who is a laboratory assistant‚ earned.