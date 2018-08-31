South Africa

Home free: BLF backs group that occupied empty Pretoria house

These friends are in a legal fight after they moved into an abandoned house, but thanks to Black First Land First, they're not budging

31 August 2018 - 07:00 By Belinda Pheto
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Artist Amanda Mjindi, 30, did not consider it an extreme act to simply move her few items of furniture into an empty house in the swanky Pretoria suburb of Brooklyn.

The house is said to be worth about R3m, but for her living under its roof is priceless.

She said it was an act of “desperation”, but Mjindi and her friends still found themselves in a court battle when the executor of the estate of the deceased owners launched an urgent application to have them evicted.

However, she has help in the form of Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama, who arranged legal assistance.

