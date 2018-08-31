Human Rights Commission condemns violence against foreigners

The South African Human Rights Commission says South Africans should remember that foreigners have rights too.

The statement comes after incidents of deadly looting of foreign-owned shops in some Gauteng townships this week.

At least three people were killed in the violence.

“The commission would like to reiterate that every human being inside of the republic – irrespective of ethnic origin or country of birth - has the protection of the rights set out in the Bill of Rights‚” spokesperson Gail Smith said.