'It's disgusting‚' says music producer called the k-word
Music producer and songwriter Tumelo Ruele‚ the latest victim of an alleged racist slur‚ says the issue cannot be swept under the carpet.
“It’s disgusting. This is not the first incident. We can’t have these places (restaurants) harbour racists‚” he told TimesLIVE on Friday.
Ruele said he and two friends were called k*****s by patrons at Colony Arms‚ a pub and restaurant in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday night.
He posted details about the alleged incident on social media.
Explaining what transpired‚ Ruele said his party was about to leave when he heard two young white men saying‚ ‘Let’s wait for these k*****s to leave’‚ so they could occupy their table.
He confronted them and asked: “Sorry‚ did you just call me and my friends k*****s?” he told TimesLIVE‚ saying they looked at him and walked off.
An older man accompanying the group offered to buy them drinks to let the matter slide.
They refused and notified the manager‚ who allegedly said he had not seen anything and did not want trouble. Ruele and his friends were asked to leave the premises.
“When we asked the bouncer and head of security why we were being chased and not the group‚ he told us it was because these people were the owner’s family‚” he said.
These people here chilling at #ColonyArms lastnight, harbor a racist young man who called us the K word. The old man offered us drinks in order to let it slide. Informed management & nothing was done. Instead we were chased out. @bonglez @andiswamakanda @702 pic.twitter.com/fsKNySsKYa— Tumelo Ruele (@TUMELOlive) August 30, 2018
TimesLIVE contacted the pub’s manager‚ who was on duty when the alleged incident took place‚ but he declined to comment‚ saying he wanted to liaise with the owner first.
“I told [him] that I would go public with this issue if they did not address it and he laughed at me‚” Ruele said.
Another manager‚ whose name is known to TimesLIVE‚ said Ruele was a regular customer at the pub. He was shocked when told about the incident‚ adding that they were still trying to determine what had happened.
Ruele said he intended opening a case with the police.
“I am waiting for the owner to give me the footage because the picture of them I have is not so clear‚ but I will definitely be opening a case‚” he added.
- This is a developing story and will be updated.