Music producer and songwriter Tumelo Ruele‚ the latest victim of an alleged racist slur‚ says the issue cannot be swept under the carpet.

“It’s disgusting. This is not the first incident. We can’t have these places (restaurants) harbour racists‚” he told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Ruele said he and two friends were called k*****s by patrons at Colony Arms‚ a pub and restaurant in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday night.

He posted details about the alleged incident on social media.