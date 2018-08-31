South Africa

Lawyer faces being struck off attorneys roll over R1.3m 'far-fetched' tale

31 August 2018 - 14:55 By Adrienne Carlisle
The judge dismissed attorney Shaun Masimla’s claim that his disabled client lent him a big chunk of his settlement.
The judge dismissed attorney Shaun Masimla’s claim that his disabled client lent him a big chunk of his settlement.
Image: Thinkstock

A lawyer‚ who claimed he kept more than R1.3-million of a disabled client’s Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim payout because it had been lent to him‚ has been interdicted from practising as an attorney pending an application to strike him off the roll of attorneys.

Judge Judith Roberson‚ with Judge Jeremy Pickering agreeing‚ dismissed as “far-fetched and palpably implausible” Port Elizabeth attorney Shaun Masimla’s claim that his disabled client‚ Edison Cunningham‚ had lent him a big chunk of his R3.53m settlement from the RAF. He has acknowledged that he still owes Cunningham and his wife Berenice about R1.3m.

Roberson said the Cunningham couple at the time desperately needed the money as both were unemployed and Edison had been incapacitated in a serious car accident.

“The payments from the [RAF] would have been their means of survival. It is simply not credible that people in their position would part with such a large amount of money‚” Roberson said.

Masimla received large payments over some months from the RAF for the Cunningham couple. But instead of transferring the money to them as it was received‚ or even accounting to them for the amounts‚ he doled out small amounts to them for living and other expenses over three years.

Roberson said the only inference to be drawn from the interim payments was that he was using the money for his own purposes.

“He kept the Cunninghams on a string for three years with his false explanations about accounting to them when the matter was finalised‚” she said.

- Daily Dispatch

READ MORE: 

Cloud of doubt hangs over dagga prosecutions

People arrested for possession of dagga should be advised by their legal representative to apply for a stay of prosecution pending the Constitutional ...
News
2 days ago

Australian woman lured by 'online dating scam' run from SA

An Australian women seeking love across the Indian Ocean probably had no idea what Tohukwu Udeh looked like when she allegedly parted with R375‚000 ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Serial rapist of terrified schoolgirls locked up for life South Africa
  2. Court orders government to pass law recognising Muslim marriages South Africa
  3. Axe attack survivor Marli van Breda to remain under curatorship until she is 21 South Africa
  4. Elon Musk's bizarre tweet after watching footage of 'flying' Tesla World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X