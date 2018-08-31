The SABC has been ordered to let controversial pastor Prophet Shepherd Bushiri respond to comments made about him during an interview on April 16.

Bushiri had complained to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA)‚ and had one of the grievances upheld and one rejected.

The two complaints date back to April 16 when Bushiri was interviewed on the SABC’s Morning Live programme – and this after he had initially demanded that the public broadcaster afford him a right to respond to comments made about him almost two weeks earlier‚ on April 5.

But an hour after his interview‚ the public broadcaster had an interview with another person‚ Solomon Ashoms‚ who led a march against so-called fake prophets. During this interview‚ Bushiri and his practices were widely discussed‚ without Bushiri being given a chance to respond.

According to BCCSA documents‚ in the April 5 broadcast‚ the SABC reported that Bushiri was being “investigated by the Hawks for allegedly transporting an estimated R15-million a month out of South Africa to his country Malawi‚ in his private jet”.