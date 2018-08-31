'Shocking sexual violation' of boarding school pupil under investigation

The Eastern Cape education department is investigating an allegation of a “shocking sexual violation of a 12-year-old boy by another learner” at a school boarding facility in the province.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Eastern Cape Department of Education that there’s an allegation of a shocking sexual violation of a 12-year-old boy‚” said provincial education spokesperson Mali Mtima.

“Upon receiving the report from the circuit manager responsible for the school‚ the department made sure that the case was reported to the police so that the law can take its course. The allegedly violated boy was also taken to hospital for necessary assessment and care.”

Mtima said the incident happened on Wednesday.